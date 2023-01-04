Russia says phone use allowed Ukraine to target its troops

Gen. Lt. Sergei Sevryukov said in a statement that phone signals allowed Kyiv's forces to “determine the coordinates of the location of military personnel” and launch a strike. Sevryukov said unspecified measures were being taken to “prevent similar tragic incidents in the future” and promised to punish officials responsible for the infraction.

The attack, one of the deadliest on the Kremlin's forces since the start of the war over 10 months ago, occurred one minute into the new year, according to Sevryukov.