Russia seeks lengthy prison term for ex-governor

The prosecutor has asked a court in the Moscow region to sentence Sergei Furgal, former governor of Russia's far eastern Khabarovsk region, to 23 years in prison on charges of murder, attempted murder and illegal arms trafficking. Earlier this month, a jury panel found Furgal guilty on all counts.

Furgal, a former businessman, was arrested in July 2020 on suspicion of involvement in murders and taken to jail in Moscow. He denied the charges, which his supporters said were a vendetta by his rivals.