Russia strikes cities across Ukraine, targeting the country's energy infrastructure

Explosions were reported in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Rivne, Khmelnytskyi, Lutsk, and many other cities in central and western Ukraine.

The head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Andrii Yermak, said in a Telegram post that Russia had stockpiled missiles to strike Ukrainian infrastructure and wage war against civilians during the cold season. “They were helped by their crazy allies, including from North Korea,” he wrote.

One strike happened in the northern Volyn region. Power supply has been limited there, said Ivan Rudnytskyi, the regional military head.