Russia to host another round of talks on Afghanistan

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a recent letter to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani that the May 1 deadline for the U.S. troop pullout is still on the table. The letter proposed a revised plan for a 90-day reduction in violence that would prevent the start of a spring offensive by the Taliban and would be followed by a permanent cease-fire laid out in a draft peace agreement.

The draft that the U.S. has presented to Afghanistan’s warring sides for review outlines the terms of a cease-fire and its enforcement, calls for the protection of the rights of women, children and minorities and envisions a truth and reconciliation commission.

Moscow, which fought a 10-year war in Afghanistan that ended with Soviet troops’ withdrawal in 1989, has made a diplomatic comeback as a mediator in Afghanistan, reaching out to feuding factions as it jockeys with Washington for influence in the country. In 2019, it hosted talks between various Afghan factions.

Zamir Kabulov, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s special envoy for Afghanistan, said in remarks carried by the Interfax news agency that the meeting in Moscow “aims to give an impulse, an impetus so that substantive talks and not just contacts would begin in Doha.”

“We will discuss prospects for a settlement in Afghanistan and reaching solutions,” Kabulov said, adding that it would be up to representatives of the Afghan government and the Taliban to decide if they want to have a separate meeting directly.