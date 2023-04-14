Russia trained Belarusian pilots in nuclear weapons use

Such weapons are intended to destroy enemy troops on the battlefield. They have a relatively short range and much less power compared with nuclear warheads fitted to long-range strategic missiles, which are capable of obliterating whole cities.

Putin said that construction of storage facilities for tactical nuclear weapons would be completed in Belarus by July 1. Russia also has helped modernize Belarusian warplanes to adapt them to carrying nuclear weapons and provided the country with Iskander short-range missiles that could be fitted with a nuclear warhead.

Putin has emphasized that Russia would retain control over any nuclear weapons deployed to Belarus, just as the U.S. controls its tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of its NATO allies.

The authoritarian president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, has suggested that some of Russia's strategic nuclear weapons might also be deployed to Belarus along with part of Moscow's tactical nuclear arsenal.

Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin again mentioned the possibility Friday, saying “it could be the next step,” if the West continued what he described as its hostile course.

“We will respond to force only with force. Otherwise, they don't get it in the West,” Khrenin said. “We are already preparing the sites that we have.”

Belarus, Kazakhstan and Ukraine had Soviet nuclear weapons stationed in their territory but handed them over to Russia after the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union.