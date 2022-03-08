Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Russia underestimated Ukraine's resistance, US official says

FILE - Director Avril Haines of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) testifies during a Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing about worldwide threats, on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 14, 2021. Haines says the U.S. believes Russia underestimated the strength of Ukraine’s resistance prior to launching an invasion that has likely caused thousands of Russian casualties. (Graeme Jennings/Pool via AP)

Credit: Graeme Jennings

caption arrowCaption
FILE - Director Avril Haines of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) testifies during a Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing about worldwide threats, on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 14, 2021. Haines says the U.S. believes Russia underestimated the strength of Ukraine’s resistance prior to launching an invasion that has likely caused thousands of Russian casualties. (Graeme Jennings/Pool via AP)

Credit: Graeme Jennings

Credit: Graeme Jennings

Nation & World
By NOMAAN MERCHANT and ERIC TUCKER, Associated Press
44 minutes ago
President Joe Biden’s top intelligence official says the U.S. believes Russia underestimated the strength of Ukraine’s resistance before launching an invasion that has likely caused thousands of Russian casualties

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's top intelligence official said Tuesday the U.S. believes Russia underestimated the strength of Ukraine's resistance before launching an invasion that has likely caused thousands of Russian casualties.

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines told a congressional panel that U.S. officials believe Russian President Vladimir Putin feels “aggrieved” by Russia’s failure to subdue Ukraine and that he perceives that he cannot afford to lose the war. But what Putin might consider a victory could change given the escalating costs of the conflict to Russia, Haines said.

Despite Putin’s announcement that he would raise Russia’s alert level for nuclear weapons, Haines said the U.S. has not observed unusual changes in Russia’s nuclear force posture.

Haines said it is “unclear at this stage” whether Russia will try to conquer all of Ukraine, something that would require more resources than Putin has committed.

In Other News
1
Minneapolis teachers go on strike after contract talks fail
2
Octopus ancestors lived before era of dinosaurs, study shows
3
As war in Ukraine intensifies, US gasoline hits record $4.17
4
Live updates: US: Russia underestimated Ukraine's resistance
5
AP Source: Biden to ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top