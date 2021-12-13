Russia vetoes UN resolution linking climate change, security

Russia and India's envoys said that the issue should remain with such U.N. groups as the Framework Convention on Climate Change. Adding climate change to the Security Council's agenda would only deepen global divisions that were pointed up by last month's climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland, the opponents said.

“Positioning climate change as a threat to international security diverts the attention of the council from genuine, deep-rooted reasons of conflict in the countries on the council's agenda,” Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said, adding that the resolution would turn “a scientific and economic issue into a politicized question” and give the council a pretext to intervene in virtually any country on the planet.

The measure's supporters said it represented a modest and reasonable step to take on an issue of existential importance.

“Today was an opportunity for the council to recognize, for the first time, the reality of the world that we are living in and that climate change is increasing insecurity and instability,” Irish Ambassador Geraldine Byrne Nason said. “Instead, we have missed the opportunity of action, and we look away from the realities of the world that we are living in.”

Niger's Ambassador Abdou Abarry added: “The force of the veto can block the approval of a text, but it cannot hide our reality.”