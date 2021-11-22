Russian admiral: Kursk disaster caused by NATO sub

Russian media reports have claimed that two U.S. submarines and a British sub were spotted in the area near the Russian naval exercise in the Barents Sea when the Kursk disaster happened.

The Kursk sank on Aug. 12, 2000, after suffering two powerful explosions. Most of the 118 members of the crew were killed instantly, but as the submarine sank to the bottom of the sea, only about 350 feet (108 meters) below the surface, 23 men were able to flee to a rear compartment, where they waited for help.

The disoriented Russian navy command wasted hours before launching a search, and the authorities turned down offers of Western assistance, stubbornly sending Russian mini-submarines to make repeated futile attempts to hook onto the submarine’s escape hatch. After a week, Russia finally invited Norwegian divers and it took them just hours to open the hatch, but by then it was too late to save anyone.

After the catastrophe, some navy officials said the crew members who survived the blast might have been alive for three days, but the investigators eventually concluded that all of them died of carbon monoxide poisoning within eight hours of the blasts — long before any help could arrive.

The government’s bungled handling of the rescue effort shook the nation and dented President Vladimir Putin’s prestige.

The Kursk’s wreckage was lifted in October 2001, allowing the investigators to retrieve 115 bodies and search the mangled hull for clues about the cause.

Caption FILE - The Kursk, one of Russia's largest and most advanced submarines, travels in the Barents Sea near Severomorsk, Russia, in this 1999 photo. Adm. Retired Vyacheslav Popov has alleged in an interview released Monday Nov. 22, 2021, that the 2000 Kursk submarine disaster was caused by a collision with a NATO sub, an unproven claim that defies the official conclusion that the country's worst post-Soviet naval catastrophe was triggered by a faulty torpedo. (AP Photo/File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited