Russian authorities detain dissident ex-mayor

Courts repeatedly fined Roizman last year on charges of discrediting the military, paving the way for a criminal case that could be opened for repeat offenders.

Days after Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine last year, Russian lawmakers approved legislation that outlawed the alleged disparagment of the Russian military or the spread of “false information” about the country’s military operation in Ukraine. Courts across the country have increasingly handed out prison terms to critics of Moscow’s actions in Ukraine.

Roizman remains one of the few visible opposition figures in Russia who hadn't yet been been jailed or fled the country under pressure from authorities. A prominent opposition politician, Ilya Yashin, was sentenced to 8½ years in prison on charges of discrediting the military, and another top opposition figure, Vladimir Kara-Murza, has been jailed on the same charges and is now facing trial.