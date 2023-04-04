Russian businessman back after fleeing house arrest in Italy

Artyom Uss, the 40-year-old son of the governor of Russia's vast Krasnoyarsk region in eastern Siberia, was arrested in Italy in October on a U.S. warrant. The U.S. has sought Uss' extradition on charges of smuggling Western technologies in violation of Western sanctions and money laundering. He was transferred from jail to house arrest at a compound on the outskirts of Milan in December.

Last month, Uss fled after an Italian court ruled to extradite him to the U.S. His location was unknown until Tuesday, when he told the state RIA Novosti news agency that he was back in Russia.