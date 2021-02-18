Russian court sentences activist under law on 'undesirables'

It followed another law that obliged non-government organizations that receive foreign funding and engage in activities loosely described as political to register as “foreign agents."

The laws have been widely criticized as part of the Kremlin’s efforts to stifle dissent, but the Russian authorities have described them as a due response to the alleged Western efforts to undermine the country.

Amnesty International, which has declared Shevchenko a prisoner of conscience, denounced the court's verdict, emphasizing that she has committed no crime.

“This decision is a travesty of justice," Natalya Zviagina, the head of the group's Moscow office, said in a statement. "She should have never been deprived of liberty in the first place, as she was criminally persecuted solely for peacefully exercising her human rights. Her conviction must be quashed.”

Zviagina called for the abolition of laws on “undesirable organizations” and “foreign agents,” saying that they “have been wantonly abused to crush peaceful dissent.”

“The Russian authorities’ politically motivated persecution of peaceful activists must stop immediately," she said.