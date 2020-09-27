Russian dissident Navalny recovering faster than expected

Germany authorities have said Navalny was poisoned with a powerful nerve agent and called on Russia to investigate the attack that occurred on its territory.

The presence of the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok in Navalny’s samples was corroborated by labs in France and Sweden. But Russia has resisted international pressure to launch a criminal investigation, saying its own tests found no trace of poisonous substances in the opposition leader’s system.

The poisoning "had so many negative consequences for the Kremlin,” said Volkov, adding that in his opinion the attempted assassination couldn't have occurred without Putin's approval.

Navalny has said that he intends to return to Russia to resume his work.

“He understands the risks quite well, and we are supposed to think somehow how he can continue living in Russia,” Volkov told RTL. "It will not be so easy and many things will change, for sure, to reduce the probability of a second attack.”