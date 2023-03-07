Russian gallery shows art by 'Merchant of Death' freed by US

Bout's art exhibition features a wide gamut of styles and subjects — from portraits of Soviet-era movie stars to warplanes to animals. Most of his drawings and paintings are done in a realistic manner, but there are also some attempts at abstract composition.

The exhibition includes personal objects, photos and a floor plan of his cell in the U.S. prison.

“When you are surrounded by absolutely grey walls topped by barbed wire and when you don’t see the horizon for a long time, it’s hard,” Bout said Tuesday at his exhibition. “The deprivation of such visual stimuli was a challenge for me. Drawing helped me overcome all that."

He added that his experience taught him that “life can always change drastically.”

“You must not give up, you must do everything to the end, and you must remain faithful to your fate despite any difficulties,” Bout said.

