BreakingNews
FBI seized 'top secret' documents from Trump home
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Russian GDP drops 4% in Q2 -- 1st full quarter of fighting

Nation & World
59 minutes ago
Russia's gross domestic product contracted 4% in the second quarter of this year, the first full quarter since Russia sent troops into Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s gross domestic product contracted 4% in the second quarter of this year, the first full quarter since Russia sent troops into Ukraine, the state statistical service said Friday.

Russia was hit with a wide array of sanctions following its move into Ukraine on Feb. 24, including sanctions that cut off some Russian banks from the SWIFT international transfer system, and a significant exodus of foreign companies.

The report by the Rosstat service did not analyze why GDP was lower this year than in the same quarter of 2021. But it said there was a 15.3% drop in wholesale trade and a 9.8% contraction in retail trade.

Russia had reported sizable GDP increases in the first quarter of 2022 and for the last three quarters of 2021.

In Other News
1
Arizona won't wait for feds, starts filling border wall gaps
2
Wall Street extends winning streak to 4th week
3
FBI seized 'top secret' documents from Trump home
4
Judds asks court to seal report of death investigation
5
Wisconsin GOP leader ends election probe, fires investigator
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top