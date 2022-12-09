Russian man jailed 8 1/2 years for Ukraine action criticism

During the trial at Moscow’s Meshchansky District Court, Yashin argued that his case has been fabricated and “has all the markings of illegal political persecution.” He noted that in the video he cited Russian official sources along with Ukrainian statements to give his audience an objective view.

In his final remarks Monday, he said that he considers it his duty to tell the truth. “I will not renounce the truth behind bars,” he said.

“When the hostilities began, I didn't hesitate for a second," Yashin said. "I felt I should remain in Russia, loudly tell the truth and try to do all what I could to end the bloodshed. It's better to sit behind bars for a decade and remain an honest person than silently feel shame for the blood spilled by your government.”

