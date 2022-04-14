Russian military's damaged Black Sea flagship sinks

During the first days of the war, The Moskva was reportedly the warship that called on Ukrainian soldiers stationed on Snake Island in the Black Sea to surrender in a standoff. In a widely circulated recording, a soldier responded: “Russian warship, go (expletive) yourself.”

The Associated Press could not independently verify the incident, but Ukraine and its supporters consider it an iconic moment of defiance. The country recently unveiled a postage stamp commemorating it.

The news of the flagship's damage overshadowed Russian claims of advances in the southern port city of Mariupol, where they have been battling the Ukrainians since the early days of the invasion in some of the heaviest fighting of the war — at a horrific cost to civilians.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Wednesday that 1,026 Ukrainian troops surrendered at a metals factory in the city. But Vadym Denysenko, adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister, rejected the claim, telling Current Time TV that “the battle over the seaport is still ongoing today.”

It was unclear how many forces were still defending Mariupol.

Russian state television broadcast footage that it said was from Mariupol showing dozens of men in camouflage walking with their hands up and carrying others on stretchers. One man held a white flag.

Mariupol has been the scene of the some the war's worst suffering. Dwindling numbers of Ukrainian defenders are holding out against a Russian siege that has trapped well over 100,000 civilians in desperate need of food, water and heating.

The mayor said Monday that more than 10,000 civilians have died in the siege, and that the death toll could surpass 20,000. Weeks of attacks and privation left bodies “carpeted through the streets,” he said.

Mariupol's capture is critical for Russia because it would allow its forces in the south, which came up through the annexed Crimean Peninsula, to fully link up with troops in the eastern Donbas region, Ukraine's industrial heartland and the target of the coming offensive.

The Russian military continues to move helicopters and other equipment together for such an effort, according to a senior U.S. defense official, and it will likely add more ground combat units “over coming days.” But it’s still unclear when Russia could launch a bigger offensive in the Donbas.

Moscow-backed separatists have been battling Ukraine in the Donbas since 2014, the same year Russia seized Crimea. Russia has recognized the independence of the rebel regions in the Donbas.

The loss of the Moskva could delay any new, wide-ranging offensive.

Maksym Marchenko, the governor of the Odesa region, across the Black Sea to the northwest of Sevastopol, said the Ukrainians struck the ship with two Neptune missiles and caused “serious damage.”

Russia’s Defense Ministry said ammunition on board detonated as a result of a fire, without saying what caused the blaze. It said the “main missile weapons” were not damaged. In addition to the cruise missiles, the warship also had air-defense missiles and other guns.

The Neptune is an anti-ship missile that was recently developed by Ukraine and based on an earlier Soviet design. The launchers are mounted on trucks stationed near the coast, and, according to the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies, the missiles can hit targets up to 280 kilometers (175 miles) away. That would have put the Moskva within range, based on where it was when the fire began.

Other Russian ships that were also in the northern Black Sea moved further south after the Moskva caught fire, said a senior U.S. defense official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal military assessments.

Before the Moskva sank, Yuriy Sak, an adviser to Ukraine’s defense minister, told The Associated Press its removal would mean “ we can only have a sigh of relief because this means that fewer missiles will reach Ukrainian cities.”

The U.S. was not able to confirm Ukraine’s claims of striking the warship, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Thursday. Still, he called it “a big blow to Russia."

“They’ve had to kind of choose between two stories: One story is that it was just incompetence, and the other was that they came under attack, and neither is a particularly good outcome for them,” Sullivan told the Economic Club of Washington.

Russia invaded on Feb. 24 and has lost potentially thousands of fighters. The conflict has killed untold numbers of Ukrainian civilians and forced millions more to flee.

It’s also further inflated prices at grocery stores and gasoline pumps, while dragging on the global economy. The head of the International Monetary Fund said Thursday that the war helped push the organization to downgrade economic forecasts for 143 countries.

Also Thursday, Russian authorities accused Ukraine of sending two low-flying military helicopters across the border and firing on residential buildings in the village of Klimovo in Russia's Bryansk region, some 11 kilometers (7 miles) from the frontier. Russia’s Investigative Committee said seven people, including a toddler, were wounded.

Russia’s state security service had earlier said Ukrainian forces fired mortar rounds at a border post in Bryansk as refugees were crossing, forcing them to flee.

The reports could not be independently verified. Earlier this month, Ukrainian security officials denied that Kyiv was behind an air strike on an oil depot in the Russian city of Belgorod, some 55 kilometers (35 miles) from the border.

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows cruiser Moskva in port Sevastopol in Crimea on April 7, 2022. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Firefighters try to extinguish the fire at a damaged factory following a Russian bombing in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Thursday, April 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Credit: Petros Giannakouris

Women wait at a bus station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Thursday, April 14, 2022.(AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Credit: Petros Giannakouris

Firefighters try to extinguish the fire at a damaged factory following a Russian bombing in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Thursday, April 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Credit: Petros Giannakouris

In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks from Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Men wearing protective gear exhume the bodies of civilians killed during the Russian occupation in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Dozens of bodies of civilians executed by the Russian troops have been exhumed already from the mass grave. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

Flowers and toys were left on a fence at the railway station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Thursday, April 14, 2022. A missile strike killed at least 59 people and wounded dozens more when a rocket hit the railway station on Friday, April 8. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Credit: Petros Giannakouris

A woman collects wooden planks in a street destroyed by shellings in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Danyk Rak, 12, holds a cat standing on the debris of his house destroyed by Russian forces' shelling in the outskirts of Chernihiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. After shelling Danyk's mother Liudmila Koval had to have her leg amputated and was injured in her abdominal cavity. She is still waiting for proper medical treatment. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Men walk in a street destroyed by shellings in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Children play in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) Credit: Rodrigo Abd

Engineers inspect the state of destruction of the bridge that connects Kyiv with Irpin, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) Credit: Rodrigo Abd

Graves of local residents who died during the fighting with Russia are seen in a street behind private houses in an area that Russian-backed separatists claim to control in the Ukraine city of Mariupol, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov) Credit: Alexei Alexandrov

The father and a friend of Anatoliy Kolesnikov, 30, who was killed by Russian soldiers in his car trying to evacuate from Irpin, mourns his death while waiting outside the morgue in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday , April 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) Credit: Rodrigo Abd