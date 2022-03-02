Russian NHL players mostly staying silent about Ukraine war

“This is just me, the Ukrainian agent, getting this,” said Milstein, who was born in Kyiv and left Ukraine as a political refugee amid the breakup of the Soviet Union. “It has been difficult for some (players). Some guys find refuge by stepping on the ice and playing the game. ... But could you imagine stepping on the ice and playing a competitive game thinking that your wife and your newborn child are at home unprotected?”

Ovechkin’s wife, children and parents are in Russia. Longtime Pittsburgh rival Evgeni Malkin’s parents are also there.

Milstein expressed appreciation for the efforts of the league, players' union, teams and police departments. The NHL said in a statement earlier this week it is "concerned about the well-being of the players from Russia, who play in the NHL on behalf of their NHL clubs, and not on behalf of Russia. We understand they and their families are being placed in an extremely difficult position."

An NHL spokesman said the league wanted to stand by that statement without elaborating. When contacted, the NHLPA said it has been in communication with the league regarding security measures at both the league and team levels.

Both for Ovechkin, who is a well-known supporter of Vladimir Putin and made a plea for peace, and Zadorov, who posted to Instagram the messages, "NO WAR" and "STOP IT!!!" there has been feedback from many sides. Ovechkin was criticized for not condemning the actions of the Russian president he once campaigned for as part of the "Putin Team," while Zadorov could be blacklisted from playing for his country's national team.

The NHL's lone Russian player who has voiced opposition to Putin, New York Rangers winger Artemi Panarin, erased all elements of that criticism from his Instagram account and made it private.

Agents who spoke to The AP said the majority of the threats made have come on social media and do not think Russian players in North America are in more immediate danger than the general population. Many instead emphasized the threat for players' friends and family members back home if any speak out against the war.

“It is definitely a concern because it’s a catch-22,” Milstein said. “Hockey players have families at home. They are concerned on both sides of the ocean.”

NHL players have mostly been advised not to talk about the invasion of Ukraine. Ovechkin, a special case given his place as one of the most influential and popular Russian athletes at home and in the U.S capital, said in his public comments: “Please, no more war. It doesn’t matter who is in the war, Russia, Ukraine, different countries. I think we live in a world that we have to live in peace."

MacLellan made it clear Ovechkin and countrymen Evgeny Kuznetsov, Dmitry Orlov and Ilya Samsonov have the Capitals' support.

“They’ve got to balance out a lot of different things,” MacLellan said. “I just think it’s hard for them to figure out where they fit into the two situations and what they can say, what they can’t say and what their true feelings are.”

Caption Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin give directions to his teammates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton) Credit: Derik Hamilton

Caption New York Rangers' Artemi Panarin (10) skates up the ice while Detroit Red Wings' Marc Staal (18) gives chase during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Munson) Credit: John Munson

Caption Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov, front, drives down the ice with the puck as Colorado Avalanche right wing Nicolas Aube-Kubel pursues in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski

Caption Calgary Flames defenseman Nikita Zadorov (16) and Minnesota Wild right wing Ryan Hartman (38) fight during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King) Credit: Andy Clayton-King

Caption Ottawa Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg (31) reaches for the puck against Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass

Caption Washington Capitals' Dmitry Orlov (9) skates past New York Rangers' K'Andre Miller (79) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Munson) Credit: John Munson