Russian Nobel winner: Peace Prize is for my paper, not me

“Should I rise?” Muratov said, then heard that Peskov said “he is committed to his ideals, he is talented, he is brave.”

“All the above is certainly true,” Muratov responded.

Other reactions from Kremlin circles were far less generous.

“The Nobel Peace Prize is one of the most controversial nominations of the Nobel Committee. Such decisions devalue the prize itself, it is already difficult to be guided by it,” said Dmitry Kiselev, whose weekly news magazine program on state TV is larded with paeans to Russian President Vladimir Putin and disdain for the opposition.

Considering how critical Novaya Gazeta has been toward Putin and his government, Peskov's congratulatory words could be seen as determined spin-control. They also likely reflect relief that the Norwegian Nobel Committee did not chose another Russian nominee for the Peace Prize — imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Navalny's dramatic arrest this year when he returned from Germany after recuperating from nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin gave him international prominence. Many of his supporters were disappointed that his bravery in confronting Russia's government did not earn him the Nobel.

Lyubov Sobol, one of Navalny's closest and most visible aides, congratulated Muratov on Twitter, but added that she believes Navalny is “the most important fighter for peace in our country.”

Muratov, though pleased by the recognition, agreed.

“I can tell you directly that if I were on the Nobel committee, I would have voted for him for his absolutely crazy courage,” he said.

Novaya Gazeta has courted controversy since its founding in 1993 by Muratov and other former colleagues at the newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda, the onetime organ of the Communist Youth League. The goal was to create “ an honest, independent, and rich publication that would influence national policy,” according to his citation for the 2007 International Press Freedom Award.

Although the Nobel has brought him intense international attention, Muratov has been at pains to downplay his personal prominence, saying repeatedly that he regards the award as being given to the whole paper and as a tribute to its six reporters or contributors who have been killed.

The most famous victim was Anna Politkovskaya, who reported on Russia's Chechnya wars and was gunned down in the elevator of her Moscow apartment building in 2006. Muratov's Nobel award was announced one day after the 15th anniversary of her killing. Although six people were convicted of involvement in the shooting, whoever ordered it has not been identified and the statute of limitations on the case expired on Thursday.

Yuri Shchekochikhin, a reporter investigating corrupt business deals and the possible role of Russian security services in the 1999 apartment house bombings blamed on Chechen insurgents, died in 2003 of poisoning and the culprits were never found. Anastasia Baburina was shot to death in 2009 after a news conference with a lawyer representing the family of a Chechen girl raped and murdered by a Russian military officer; the lawyer also died in the attack.

The paper and its journalists also have endured an array of threats, ranging from a severed goat's head and funeral notices sent to the paper, to mysterious dustings of powder at the home of a reporter.

Prominent investigations at the paper in recent years include reporting on the alleged torture and murders of gay men by Chechen officials, publishing bodycam footage of Russian prison officials torturing an inmate and the beheading of a detainee in Syria by men believed to be Russian mercenaries working for a contractor closely tied to Putin.

The paper's report on the “Blue Whale” phenomenon in which Russian youths reportedly were lured online into committing suicide was criticized as possibly overstated, but a Russian man later claimed to have organized it and was sentenced to prison.

The Nobel Peace award raised concerns about whether it could subject Novaya Gazeta to being designated as a “foreign agent” under Russian law, a term applied to organizations and individuals who receive foreign funding and are engaged in unspecified political activity. The stipulation apparently is aimed at undermining their credibility.

“I hope that this status of Muratov will protect Novaya Gazeta from the status of a foreign agent and will become some kind of protection for Russian journalists, who are massively announced as foreign agents,” said Yevgenia Albats, editor of the Novoye Vremya news magazine. “I hope this will help Russian journalism survive in these difficult conditions.”

But a few hours after the Nobel announcement, the Russian Justice Ministry added nine more journalists and three more organizations to its list of foreign agents.

"

Caption Novaya Gazeta editor Dmitry Muratov speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at the Novaya Gazeta newspaper, in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. The Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov from Philippines and Russia.They were citing for their fight for freedom of expression. The winners were announced Friday by Berit Reiss-Andersen, chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File) Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Caption FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2021 file photo, Novaya Gazeta editor Dmitry Muratov speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at the Novaya Gazeta newspaper, in Moscow, Russia. The 2021 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov for the fight for freedom of expression in the Philippines and in Russia. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file) Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Caption FILE - In this May 30, 2007 file photo, Russian daily Novaya Gazeta's Editor-in-Chief Dmitry Muratov, left, and former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev attend a presentation of slain journalist Anna Politkovskaya's book "Why" in the Gorbachev's Foundation in Moscow, Russia. The Norwegian Nobel Committee on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 awarded the Nobel Peace Prize to journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia for their fight for freedom of expression. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File) Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Caption FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2018 file photo, former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, right, and Dmitry Muratov, former editor of Novaya Gazeta attend the Moscow premier of a film made by Werner Herzog and British filmmaker Andre Singer based on their conversations, in Moscow, Russia. The Norwegian Nobel Committee on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 awareded the Nobel Peace Prize to journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia for their fight for freedom of expression. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File) Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Caption Colleagues congratulate Novaya Gazeta editor Dmitry Muratov at the Novaya Gazeta newspaper, in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. The 2021 Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia. The Norwegian Nobel Committee cited their fight for freedom of expression, stressing that it is vital in promoting peace. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Caption FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 9, 2015, file photo, Dmitry Muratov, the editor of Novaya Gazeta, center left, attends a planning meeting with the editorial board, in Moscow, Russia. The Norwegian Nobel Committee on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 awarded the Nobel Peace Prize to journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Muratov of Russia for their fight for freedom of expression. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File) Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Caption Colleagues pour champaign on Novaya Gazeta editor Dmitry Muratov at the Novaya Gazeta newspaper, in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. The 2021 Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia. The Norwegian Nobel Committee cited their fight for freedom of expression, stressing that it is vital in promoting peace. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Caption FILE - In this June 8, 2019 file photo, Co-founder and former head of Novaya Gazeta, Dmitry Muratov, foreground, and the Ekho Moskvy (Echo of Moscow) radio station's editor-in-chief, Alexei Venediktov speak to supporters of Ivan Golunov, a journalist who worked for the independent website Meduza, at a court building in Moscow, Russia. As a new Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Russian newspaper editor Dmitry Muratov has downplayed the buzz around his name. The award isn't for him, he says, but for all of the staff at Novaya Gazeta, the independent Russian newspaper noted for investigations of official corruption, human rights abuses and Kremlin criticism. (AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov) Credit: Dmitry Serebryakov Credit: Dmitry Serebryakov

Caption Novaya Gazeta editor Dmitry Muratov talks to media at the Novaya Gazeta newspaper, in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. The 2021 Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia. The Norwegian Nobel Committee cited their fight for freedom of expression, stressing that it is vital in promoting peace. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko