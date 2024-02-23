BreakingNews
Dense fog advisory is in effect this morning

Russian Olympic Committee loses appeal against suspension by the IOC

The Russian Olympic Committee has lost an appeal against its suspension by the International Olympic Committee

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
2 hours ago
X

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The Russian Olympic Committee has lost an appeal against its suspension by the International Olympic Committee.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said Friday that it had dismissed the ROC's appeal against the suspension imposed in October. The IOC objected to the ROC incorporating four sports bodies representing regions of eastern Ukraine.

CAS said it found the IOC's suspension “did not breach the principles of legality, equality, predictability or proportionality.”

The ROC can appeal to the Swiss supreme court.

The suspension removed the ROC's right to receive funding from the IOC but has not affected any Russians who are competing in international sports as neutral athletes, including in many qualifying events for this year’s Paris Olympics, as part of an IOC-backed initiative.

___

AP coverage of the Paris Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

In Other News
1
Rescuers search for 14 people missing after apartment block fire in...
2
Bible-quoting Alabama chief justice sparks church-state debate in...
3
Return Navalny's body to his family, famous Russians urge the...
4
France honors foreign Resistance fighters as WWII hero Manouchian is...
5
Top EU official says decisions coming next week on the release of...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top