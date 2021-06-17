Russian regions make vaccines mandatory for many workers

Russia was among the first countries in the world to deploy a coronavirus vaccine, and authorities have a goal of immunizing 60% of the country's adults, or about 69 million people, by the fall.

But Russia's vaccination rate has lagged behind many other nations. As of early June, 18 million people -- or just 12% of the 146-million population -- had received at least one dose. Experts have expressed that the government's target can be met.

The Kremlin has repeatedly rejected the idea of ordering mandatory vaccinations nationwide. Commenting on the move by the four regions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed Thursday that “it is not a sweeping (mandatory) vaccination of the population.”

“We are talking about mandatory vaccination for certain sectors of the economy. Considering how the wave of the outbreak is unfolding, it is rather justified,” Peskov said during a conference call with reporters.

He said regional governors made their decisions based on local infection trends and that “voluntary vaccination rates really leave room for improvement.”

Russia has reported more than 5.2 million confirmed virus cases and nearly 128,000 deaths in the pandemic. New daily cases have averaged around 14,000 this week, compared to last week's average of 9,000.

The regional vaccine requirements drew mixed views in Russia. Russia's business ombudsman, Boris Titov, said the business community would welcome the mandates if they prove to be an alternative to restricting their work.

However, several business associations polled by the Interfax news agency said it was unclear how employers would make staff members who don't want shots submit to them.

“On one hand, we're obligated to do it. Moreover, we can be fined for not reaching (the target of) 60% vaccinated employees,” Olga Kiselyova, president of the Association of Fitness Industry Operators, told Interfax. “On the other hand, we can't make people get inoculated through administrative means. If a person doesn't want to, we can't do anything about it within the law.”