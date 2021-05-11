Shooting in Russia kills 7 kids, 1 teacher; suspect arrested

“The terrorist has been arrested, (he is) 19 years old. A firearm is registered in his name. Other accomplices haven’t been established, an investigation is underway,” Minnikhanov said after visiting the school.

Authorities said additional security measures were immediately put into place in all schools in Kazan, a city 700 kilometers (430 miles) east of Moscow. They also announced a day of mourning on Wednesday to honor the victims of the shooting, and said all lessons will be cancelled in Kazan schools that day.

According to Tatarstan health officials, 21 people were hospitalized with wounds after the attack, including 18 children, six of whom were in “severely grave condition.”

While school shootings are relatively rare in Russia, there have been several violent attacks on schools in recent years, mostly by students.

Russian media said the shooter was a former student of the school who reportedly called himself “a god” on his account in the messaging app Telegram and promised to “kill a large amount of biomass” on the morning of the shooting. The account was blocked by Telegram after the attack, the independent news outlet Meduza said.

Russian lawmaker Alexander Khinshtein said on Telegram that the man received his gun license less than two weeks ago. Khinshtein also said the school didn’t have any security aside from a panic button.

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the wounded, ordering the government to given them all the necessary assistance.

Putin also ordered Victor Zolotov, head of Russia's National Guard, to revise regulations on the types of weapons allowed for civilian use in light of the attack.

Russia's Emergency Ministry sent a plane with doctors and medical equipment to Kazan and two leading officials, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko and Education Minister Sergei Kravtsov, also headed to the region.

Russia’s state RIA Novosti news agency initially said 11 people had been killed in the Kazan shooting but later dropped that report.

Firefighters walk past ambulances and police cars and a truck parked at a school after a shooting in Kazan, Russia, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Russian media report that several people have been killed and wounded in a school shooting in the city of Kazan. Russia's state RIA Novosti news agency reported the shooting took place Tuesday morning, citing emergency services. (AP Photo/Roman Kruchinin) Credit: Roman Kruchinin Credit: Roman Kruchinin

