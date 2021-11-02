Russian security chief meets with CIA director in Moscow

Nikolai Patrushev, the powerful secretary of the Kremlin's Security Council, met CIA Director William Burns in Moscow to discuss U.S.-Russian relations, Patrushev's office said in a statement without providing any details.

Ties between the two countries have badly frayed over Russia's interference with U.S. elections and 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula, its support for a separatist insurgency in eastern Ukraine, hacking attacks and other irritants.