Russian soccer federation appeals against FIFA, UEFA bans

CAS said the Russian appeals against FIFA and UEFA also involve the Polish, Swedish and Czech soccer federations, plus several other national federations in Europe.

The soccer federation of Belarus, Russia's political and military ally, is listed as a party on UEFA's side of the case.

The Russian legal strategy of filing separate appeals against soccer’s world and European governing bodies could require the broadly similar cases to be heard by two different panels of three CAS judges.

In appeals at CAS, each party chooses one arbitrator from an approved list and the court appoints a lead judge. The choices can be challenged.

