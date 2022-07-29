Russian space chief: no date yet for space station pullout

The Russian announcement fueled speculation it was part of Moscow’s maneuvering to win relief from Western sanctions over the conflict in Ukraine.

Borisov’s predecessor as Roscosmos chief, Dmitry Rogozin, said last month that Moscow could take part in negotiations about a possible extension of the station’s operations only if the U.S. lifted its sanctions against Russian space industries.

Borisov insisted his agency's decision wasn’t related to politics. “There are no political aspects here, and I believe there shouldn’t be any,” he said.

“The International Space Station has enriched science with knowledge about the Earth and about the universe and brought us all together,” Borisov said. “Such projects should stay away from politics. I'm sorry that our joint space projects that are important for the entire humankind are getting a political tinge. It's wrong.”

NASA officials said they had yet to hear directly from their Russian counterparts on the matter. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson issued a statement saying the agency was “committed to the safe operation” of the space station through 2030 and continues “to build future capabilities to assure our major presence in low-Earth orbit.”

FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2021, file photo provided by NASA, the International Space Station orbited 264 miles above the Tyrrhenian Sea with the Soyuz MS-19 crew ship docked to the Rassvet module and the Prichal module, still attached to the Progress delivery craft, docked to the Nauka multipurpose module. Russia's space chief said Tuesday, July 26, 2022, that they will opt out of the International Space Station after 2024 and focus on building its own orbiting outpost. (NASA via AP, File) Credit: Uncredited