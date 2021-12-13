dayton-daily-news logo
X

Russian teenager detonates bomb in Orthodox school

Nation & World
1 hour ago
Russian authorities reportedly say a homemade bomb detonated in a school attached to an Orthodox convent has wounded 12 people, including a 15-year-old

MOSCOW (AP) — A homemade bomb detonated in a school attached to an Orthodox convent has wounded 12 people, including a 15-year-old, Russian authorities were reported as saying said Monday.

They said the suspected bomber was an 18-year-old former student of the school. The man survived and is currently in intensive care.

The explosion occurred in the Vladychny convent in Serpukhov, 105 kilometers outside of Moscow, Russian state news agency TASS reported.

Media reports suggest that the teenager may have been motivated by hatred of the teachers and nuns.

Staff and students have been evacuated from the scene. Russia’s Investigative Committee has opened an investigation.

In Other News
1
Swiss ski resorts show what 2022 Olympics could have been
2
COLUMN: Racing or entertainment? F1 teeters line at finale
3
US electric vehicle charging network strategy being released
4
Long queues form as UK starts booster blitz against omicron
5
2 missing after reported collision off southern Sweden
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top