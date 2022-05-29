Russian troops storm city amid eastern Ukraine bombardments

In his Saturday night video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the situation in the east as “very complicated’’ and “indescribably difficult.” The “Russian army is trying to squeeze at least some result’’ by concentrating its attacks there, he said..

Sievierodonetsk Mayor Oleksandr Striuk said there was fighting at the city’s bus station on Saturday. A humanitarian center couldn’t operate due to the danger, Striuk said, and cellphone service and electricity were knocked out. Residents risked exposure to shelling to get water from a half-dozen wells, he said.

Some supply routes were functioning, and evacuations of the wounded were still possible, Striuk said. He estimated that 1,500 civilians in the city, which had a prewar population of around 100,000, have died from the fighting as well as from a lack of medicine and diseases that couldn’t be treated.

Haidai, the regional governor, claimed that the Russians had retreated “with losses” around the village of Bobrove, around 20 kilometers (12 miles) southeast of Sievierodonetsk, but were carrying out airstrikes in a nearby village on the strategic Siverskiy Donetsk river.

“The situation in Lysychansk is severe due to constant shelling by the occupiers, there are fatalities and wounded people,” he wrote on Telegram, without elaborating.

On Saturday, he said, one civilian died and four were injured after a Russian shell hit a high-rise apartment building. A local cinema and 22 more residential buildings were also damaged, he said.

The Ukrainian military said Sunday morning that Russian forces were trying to strengthen their positions around Lyman, a small city that serves as a key rail hub in the Donetsk region.

“The enemy is reinforcing its units,” the Ukrainian armed forces’ General Staff said in an operational update. “It is trying to gain a foothold in the area.”

Moscow claimed Saturday to have taken Lyman, but there was no acknowledgement of that from Kyiv authorities.

The Ukrainian army said that heavy fighting was ongoing around Donetsk, the provincial capital.

It also said that Russia launched an offensive Saturday night around the city of Bakhmut, in the neighboring Luhansk region, but had been pushed back.

In the same operational update, the military hinted at high levels of casualties sustained by Moscow, claiming that civilians were no longer admitted to hospitals in Russia-annexed Crimea as beds were needed by injured troops.

It was not immediately possible to verify the accuracy of these claims.

More widely, Russia launched renewed airstrikes overnight on Ukraine’s northern Kharkiv and Sumy regions, Ukrainian state agencies said.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine emergency service said Sunday morning that Russian shelling caused fires around Kharkiv, the country's second-largest city. Russia has kept up a bombardment of Kharkiv, located in northeastern Ukraine, after Ukrainian fighters pushed its forces back from positions near the city several weeks ago.

The Kharkiv regional prosecutors’ office said a Russian shell broke through the room of a house and wounded a 50-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman early Sunday in the town of Zolochiv, around 40 kilometers (20 miles) northwest of Kharkiv.

The Ukrainian Border Guard Service said border areas in the Sumy region, east of Kharkiv, were hit with six unguided missiles. The agency did not mention reports of any casualties.

Mazalan reported from Kyiv. Andrea Rosa in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, Ukraine, and AP journalists around the world contributed.

This version has been corrected to correct the spelling of Pokrovsk in the dateline.

Caption A Donetsk People's Republic militia's multiple rocket launcher fires from its position not far from Panteleimonivka, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov) Credit: Alexei Alexandrov

Caption Debris hangs from a residential building heavily damaged in a Russian bombing in Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, May 28, 2022. Fighting has raged around Lysychansk and neighbouring Sievierodonetsk, the last major cities under Ukrainian control in Luhansk region. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco

Caption A Ukrainian serviceman walks past a gypsum manufacturing plant destroyed in a Russian bombing in Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, May 28, 2022. Fighting has raged around Lysychansk and neighbouring Sievierodonetsk, the last major cities under Ukrainian control in Luhansk region. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco

Caption This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows towed artillery in firing position deployed in the north of Lyman, Ukraine, Thursday May 26, 2022. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Caption Yana Skakova and her son Yehor who fled from Lysychansk with other people sit in an evacuation train at the train station in Pokrovsk, eastern Ukraine, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, May 28, 2022. Fighting has raged around Lysychansk and neighbouring Sievierodonetsk, the last major cities under Ukrainian control in Luhansk region. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco

Caption People receive humanitarian aid in the village of Andriivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko) Credit: Andriy Andriyenko

Caption People walk with their bicycles to receive humanitarian aid in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko) Credit: Andriy Andriyenko

Caption A nun attends a mass at Kyiv Pechersk Lavra Monastery in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, May 28, 2022. The leaders of the Orthodox churches in Ukraine that were affiliated with the Russian Orthodox Church have announced on a statement they will sever ties with Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

Caption A Donetsk People's Republic militia serviceman speak on a communication device prior to fire with a multiple rocket launcher from its position not far from Panteleimonivka, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov) Credit: Alexei Alexandrov

Caption Scattered grain sits inside a warehouse damaged by Russian attacks in Cherkaska Lozova, outskirts of Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, May 28, 2022. Ukraine is one of the world's largest exporters of wheat, corn and sunflower oil, but the war and a Russian blockade of its ports have halted much of that flow, endangering world food supplies. Many of those ports are now also heavily mined. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue

Caption A man fleeing from shelling boards an evacuation train in a soft stretcher at the train station in Pokrovsk, eastern Ukraine, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, May 28, 2022. Fighting has raged around Lysychansk and neighbouring Sievierodonetsk, the last major cities under Ukrainian control in Luhansk region. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco