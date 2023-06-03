Russians in Stanley Cup Final trying to focus on hockey amid country's war in Ukraine

Russia has been barred from international competition since, and questions remain about a possible World Cup of Hockey in 2025 and what to do about many of the sport's top players who come from there, including Washington's Alex Ovechkin, Pittsburgh's Evgeni Malkin and Tampa Bay's Andrei Vasilevskiy and Nikita Kucherov.

Commissioner Gary Bettman has consistently said the NHL's players from Russia are in a difficult position and that the league does not want to make it any harder on them than it already is. Bettman has rejected any notion, like one proposed by Hall of Fame Czech goaltender Dominik Hasek, of banning Russians because of the war and has said those players represent their NHL teams rather than their country.

The league did sever all business ties in Russia immediately after the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The Stanley Cup has since not been allowed to go to Russia or close ally Belarus that has assisted in the war, and that policy continues.

“To be honest, I don’t really care," Barbashev said. “I haven’t really thought about it. I don’t think the Cup is gonna go to Russia because it didn’t make it there last year. It is what it is, so I’m not really thinking about it.”

Bobrovsky, in the final for the first time at age 34 and a front-runner to be the playoff MVP given his stellar play in net, is narrowing his thought process even further. His play has been stellar, and he's not even thinking about winning four games — just the next one.

“My mind is really short now," Bobrovsky said. "I’m really focused on the present and preparing myself for (games) and approach it one game at a time. And we’ll see what’s going to happen. Right now, it’s not about the Cup, it’s about the focus and get ready to play hockey.”

Barbashev adopted a similar mentality not long after the war began. The first week or so, he received some messages about it but has not since.

“With the time just moving on, you don’t really think about it,” he said.

Barbashev set career highs with 26 goals, 34 assists and 60 points during the 2021-22 season with the Blues, who traded him to Vegas prior to the trade deadline this year. Now 27 and a pending free agent, he's attempting to keep his mind on the game.

“To me, it was really important to focus on hockey, and that’s what I did last year," Barbashev said. "I had a really good season, basically a breakout year, and I just stick with hockey and try not to think about it.”

