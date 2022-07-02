Russians press assault on eastern Ukrainian city

In Slovyansk, a major Donetsk city still under Ukrainian control, four people died when Russian forces fired cluster munitions late Friday, Mayor Vadym Lyakh said on Facebook. He said the neighborhoods that were hit did not contain any potential military targets.

Elsewhere, investigators combed through the wreckage from a Russian airstrike early Friday on residential areas near the Ukrainian port of Odesa that killed 21 people.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said three anti-ship missiles struck an apartment building in the small town of Serhiivka, The victims of Friday's attack also included four family members at a coastal campsite that took a hit as well, he said.

'I emphasize: this is a deliberate direct Russian terror, and not some mistake or an accidental missile strike," Zelenskyy said.

The Kremlin has repeatedly claimed that the Russian military is targeting fuel storage sites and military facilities, not residential areas.

Ukrainian authorities interpreted the missile attack as payback for the withdrawal of Russian troops from a nearby Black Sea island with both symbolic and strategic significance in the war that started with Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Moscow portrayed their departure from Snake Island as a “goodwill gesture” to help unblock exports of grain.

People salvage some of their belongings out of a building damaged in a Russian rocket attack in the city centre of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Friday, July 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, holds a press conference with Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, July 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

Diana, 9, pets her cat at her house which was damaged after a Russian attack in the Saltivka district of Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, July 1, 2022.(AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Ukrainian State Emergency Service firefighters work at damaged residential building in the town of Serhiivka, located about 50 kilometers (31 miles) southwest of Odesa, Ukraine, Friday, July 1, 2022. Russian missile attacks on residential areas in a coastal town near the Ukrainian port city of Odesa early Friday killed at least 19 people, authorities reported, a day after Russian forces withdrew from a strategic Black Sea island. (AP Photo/Nina Lyashonok)

Ukrainian State Emergency Service firefighter works to extinguish a fire at at damaged residential building in the town of Serhiivka, located about 50 kilometers (31 miles) southwest of Odesa, Ukraine, Friday, July 1, 2022. Russian missile attacks on residential areas in a coastal town near the Ukrainian port city of Odesa early Friday killed at least 19 people, authorities reported, a day after Russian forces withdrew from a strategic Black Sea island. (AP Photo/Nina Lyashonok)

In this photo provided by the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office, a damaged residential building is seen in Odesa, Ukraine, early Friday, July 1, 2022, following Russian missile attacks. Ukrainian authorities said Russian missile attacks on residential buildings in the port city of Odesa have killed more than a dozen people. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

School graduates sit in a hall as they celebrate graduation in a school in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Friday, July 1, 2022. (AP Photo)