Russia's daily COVID-19 infections near 200,000 for 1st time

In recent weeks, a growing number of Russian regions have started introducing restrictions for those under 18, as officials noted that the current surge is affecting children much more than the previous ones. In many areas, schools have either switched to remote learning or extended holidays for students. In St. Petersburg, Russia’s second-largest city, minors have been temporarily barred from most public places.

Russia started vaccinating children aged 12-17 only last month with the domestically developed Sputnik M jab. According to media reports and social media users, only small amounts of the vaccine for teenagers have been made available.

Only about half of Russia’s 146 million people have been vaccinated so far, even though the country was among the first in the world to roll out COVID-19 shots.

Russian authorities have reported a total of over 13.5 million confirmed coronavirus cases in the pandemic and 338,091 deaths — by far the highest death toll in Europe.

Russia’s state statistics agency Rosstat, which uses broader counting criteria than the task force, puts the death toll much higher, saying the number of virus-linked deaths between April 2020 and December 2021 was at about 681,100.

___

Follow all of AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic