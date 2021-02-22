Russia's Putin hosts Belarusian president for talks in Sochi

Lukashenko also praised the Russian coronavirus vaccine Spuntik V, the first batch of which arrived to Belarus in December after the ex-Soviet nation became the second country besides Russia to give the shot regulatory approval. He said production of Sputnik V will begin in Belarus in March, and added that Belarus will develop its own coronavirus vaccine by the fall.

Russia and Belarus have a union treaty envisaging close political, economic and military ties, but they have often engaged in acrimonious disputes. Before the Aug. 9 election in Belarus, Lukashenko repeatedly accused the Kremlin of pressing Belarus to abandon its independence.

But with the U.S. and the EU criticizing the Belarus presidential election and imposing sanctions on Belarus, Lukashenko has had to rely squarely on Russia’s support.

Despite frictions in the past, the Kremlin abhorred the prospect of public protests forcing the resignation of the Belarusian leader, fearing it could embolden Putin’s critics at home.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko pose for a photo prior to their talks in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Alexei Druzhinin Credit: Alexei Druzhinin

