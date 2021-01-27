Russia's Putin warns of worsening global instability

Putin attributed the worsening economic situation to a Western liberal economic model that he said “foments social, racial and ethnic intolerance with tensions erupting even in countries with seemingly long-established civil and democratic institutions.”

The Russian leader pointed to what he described as the negative role of technology companies that run top social networks, charging that they have abused their position and tried to “control the society, replace legitimate democratic institutions and usurp an individual's right to decide how to live and what views to express.”

“We have seen it all in the United States,” Putin said without elaborating.

Putin also claimed that there has been " increasingly aggressive pressure on those countries that disagree with a role of obedient satellites, the use of trade barriers, illegitimate sanctions, restrictions in the financial, technological and information spheres.”

Relations between Russia and the West have sunk to post-Cold War lows after Moscow's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea in 2014, Russia's meddling in the U.S. elections and recently, the poisoning and the subsequent arrest of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

“The era marked by attempts to create a centralized unipolar global order is over now,” Putin said in an apparent reference to the perceived global domination of the U.S.

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to participants of the the World Economic Forum via a video link in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Putin warned of rising global tensions and growing risks of new conflicts and called for broader international cooperation to tackle new challenges. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Mikhail Klimentyev Credit: Mikhail Klimentyev

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to participants of the the World Economic Forum via a video link in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Putin warned of rising global tensions and growing risks of new conflicts and called for broader international cooperation to tackle new challenges. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Mikhail Klimentyev Credit: Mikhail Klimentyev