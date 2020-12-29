Russia's updated stats on virus-linked deaths show increase

Golikova's comment suggests that some 186,000 deaths may be linked to the coronavirus.

Both Rosstat's count and Golikova's assessment are much higher than the 55,827 deaths in the pandemic that have been reported by the Russian government’s coronavirus task force and that include deaths that occurred in December.

The Russian task force's relatively low death count, which is reflected in the numbers released by the World Health Organization, raised questions among experts at home and abroad as Russia's tally of confirmed coronavirus cases became one of the world's largest.

Critics and Western media alleged that Russian authorities might have falsified the numbers for political purposes to play down the scale of the outbreak — accusations the authorities have bristled at.

Russian officials ascribed the differences between the numbers reported by the task force and Rosstat to different counting methods. The task force told the Interfax news agency in August that their tally only includes deaths where COVID-19 was the main cause.

Officials also said the task force uses data collected from medical facilities, while Rosstat gets its numbers from civil registry offices where the process of registering a death is finalized.