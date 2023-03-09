Rutgers pulls away in 2nd half vs. frigid-shooting Michigan

Trailing by three at halftime, Rutgers opened the second half on a 12-3 run and midway through scored 12 straight points to lead by 13 with just under six minutes remaining. The lead grew to 16 with two minutes to go.

The Wolverines, who shot 48% in the first half, had only four field goals in the second. The first two were 3-pointers by Dickinson — the second with 59 seconds left — that came 14 minutes apart. Michigan finished the second half 4 of 21 for 19%.