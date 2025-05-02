Breaking: Federal retirement benefits could change under proposed bill: We explain the differences

With help from painkillers, Ruud beats Cerundolo to reach Madrid Open final

Casper Ruud has overcome a rib ailment to defeat Francisco Cerundolo in straight sets and reach the Madrid Open final
Casper Ruud of Norway returns the ball against Francisco Cerundolo from Argentina during men's semifinal at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Friday, May 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Casper Ruud of Norway returns the ball against Francisco Cerundolo from Argentina during men's semifinal at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Friday, May 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Nation & World
By TALES AZZONI – Associated Press
Updated 9 minutes ago
X

MADRID (AP) — With the help of painkillers, Casper Ruud overcame a rib ailment to defeat Francisco Cerundolo in straight sets and reach the Madrid Open final on Friday.

Ruud received treatment on his rib three games into the match and went on to win 6-4, 7-5 on the Caja Magica center court.

The 15th-ranked Norwegian saved 15 of the 18 break points he faced against the 21st-ranked Argentine.

Ruud said he felt something in his rib during the warmup, just before going out on the court. He said he “felt it in nearly every shot, especially the serve.”

“I wasn’t sure I was going to be able to finish the match, honestly,” Ruud said. “I got a couple of painkillers, which is not the ideal thing, but at the same time in a situation like this, you have to do that now and then. It was easing and getting better as the match went on.”

A former world No. 2 in the world, Ruud will return to the top 10 thanks to his campaign in Madrid. He could reach No. 6 in the rankings with a win in the final.

He will play against sixth-ranked Jack Draper or 11th-ranked Lorenzo Musetti, who meet in the other semifinal later Friday.

If he wins the title, Ruud — a 12-time tour champion — will become the first Norwegian to lift an ATP 1000 trophy since the series was introduced in 1990, according to the ATP.

Ruud had lost two matches in a row against Cerundolo, who knocked out top-seeded Alexander Zverev earlier.

Coco Gauff and top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka will meet in the women's final on Saturday.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Casper Ruud of Norway returns the ball against Francisco Cerundolo from Argentina during men's semifinal at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Friday, May 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Casper Ruud of Norway returns the ball against Francisco Cerundolo from Argentina during men's semifinal at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Friday, May 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Casper Ruud of Norway celebrates after winning against Francisco Cerundolo from Argentina during men's semifinal at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Friday, May 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Casper Ruud of Norway returns the ball against Francisco Cerundolo from Argentina during men's semifinal at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Friday, May 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Francisco Cerundolo from Argentina returns the ball against Casper Ruud of Norway during men's semifinal at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Friday, May 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Casper Ruud of Norway serves against Francisco Cerundolo from Argentina during men's semifinal at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Friday, May 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Casper Ruud of Norway celebrates after winning against Francisco Cerundolo from Argentina during men's semifinal at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Friday, May 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
New York Rangers hire Mike Sullivan as coach days after he and the...
2
Man sentenced to 53 years in prison in hate-crime attack on...
3
Gregg Popovich, the NBA's all-time wins leader, retires after 29...
4
Kentucky Derby: How to watch, the favorites and what to expect in the...
5
Trump re-ups his threat to strip Harvard University's tax-exempt status