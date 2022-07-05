Rwanda, Congo leaders to meet in Angola amid tensions

The African Union earlier this year asked Angola's president to mediate the Congo-Rwanda dispute.

Kagame had harsh words for Congolese authorities in televised remarks Monday, accusing Congo of backing a different rebel group that includes fighters accused of taking part in Rwanda's 1994 genocide.

Congo has always denied supporting the group commonly known by its initials as FDLR.

“That is the same story for 20 years ago. Why would Congo be supporting them to shell Rwanda territory? Those accusations are not true," Muyaya said. “We have to deal with hundreds of armed groups inside the country and we have been talking to all neighbors about a common strategy to end foreign armed group activities.”

Regional leaders under the East African Community bloc — which Congo recently joined — are working toward deploying a peacekeeping force in eastern Congo’s restive provinces.

It remains unclear when the force, which would be authorized to disarm insurgents like M23, will be deployed.