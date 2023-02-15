Rwanda says Congolese soldiers attack its border army post

Congo for months has accused Rwanda of supporting an armed rebel group called M23, that’s fighting in eastern Congo.

The conflict in eastern Congo has gone on for decades, with more than 100 armed groups fighting for control of valuable mineral resources while others protect their communities, and has triggered an exodus of refugees.

Rwanda in turn accuses Congo of supporting the FDLR, a Rwandan armed rebel group based in Congo that has carried out raids into Rwanda in the past. The FDLR has been accused of participation in the 1994 Rwandan genocide, in which ethnic Hutus killed more than 800,000 ethnic Tutsis and moderate Hutus who tried to protect them.

United Nations experts in December said they had “substantial evidence” of Rwandan government forces crossing into Congo to reinforce M23 rebels or to conduct operations against the FDLR. The United States, France and Germany have urged Rwanda to stop supporting the rebels.

The Rwandan government has denied supporting M23 and says the accusations are part of a “tired old blame game” undermining efforts for peace, “to which Rwanda is fully committed.”

Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame has said Congolese authorities should solve their own problems. In January he said that the crisis in Congo “is not Rwanda’s problem, and we are going to make sure that everybody realizes it is not Rwanda’s problem.”

Last month, Rwanda said it fired on Congo military aircraft it accused of violating its airspace and urged Congo to stop the "aggression.”

But Congo’s government said the incident occurred in Congolese airspace near the city of Goma’s international airport. It said the plane landed without major damage.

Congo had described the attack on its aircraft as “a deliberate act of aggression that equals an act of war” with the goal of sabotaging regional peace efforts.

Regional leaders called for a cease-fire in eastern Congo and ordered a withdrawal of rebels from major towns under M23 control — which hasn’t happened.