Rwandan genocide suspect enters not guilty pleas at UN court

Prosecutor Serge Brammertz said his team aims to file a streamlined, amended indictment by mid-January as his staff work to track down witnesses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The mechanism, which has branches in The Hague and the Tanzanian city of Arusha, was set up to deal with cases remaining from two temporary tribunals that prosecuted crimes from the Rwandan genocide and the Balkan wars.

Kabuga was sent to The Hague instead of Arusha so that he could undergo a detailed medical assessment amid concerns about his health.

The mass killing of Rwanda's Tutsi minority was ignited on April 6, 1994, when a plane carrying President Juvénal Habyarimana was shot down and crashed in Kigali, killing the leader who, like the majority of Rwandans, was an ethnic Hutu.

The Tutsi minority was blamed for downing the plane. Bands of Hutu extremists began slaughtering the Tutsi, with support from the army, police, and militias. The genocide left dead 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus who tried to protect them.

According to his indictment, first issued in 1997 and updated in 2011, Kabuga and others operated the RTLM radio station and used its broadcasts to inflame ethnic hatred against Tutsis. He also is accused of instructing and assisting members of the so-called Interahamwe militia responsible for killing people identified as Tutsis in the Kigali, Kibuye and Gisenyi prefectures of Rwanda.

He also allegedly established a National Defense Fund to provide financial and logistical support to the Interahamwe and is accused of founding a group called Kabuga’s Interahamwe.