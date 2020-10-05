Rwandan genocide suspect seeks transfer to The Hague

The mechanism deals with cases remaining from now-closed U.N. tribunals that prosecuted atrocities committed during the Balkan wars of the 1990s and the Rwandan genocide. The mechanism has branches in The Hague and Arusha.

Altit said Kabuga's health could be badly affected by a flight from Paris to Arusha and warned that he could also contract COVID-19 in Tanzania. He added that a transfer to Tanzania also would separate Kabuga from his family.

Tanzania’s president, John Magufuli, has claimed his country is free of the coronavirus because of the power of prayer — but his government stopped publicly updating virus data at the end of April, with just 509 confirmed cases.

Altit wrote that if Kabuga is sent to Tanzania and contracts COVID-19, "he could not be adequately treated since the Tanzanian authorities deny the very presence of the virus on their soil.”

It wasn't immediately clear how long the mechanism's president would take to issue a ruling.