Ryan, Falcons stay hot on the road, beat Panthers 29-21

Atlanta seemed in control and was working the clock when third-string running back Qadree Ollison fumbled at midfield and the Panthers recovered. Walker cashed in with a 5-yard pass to Robby Anderson to cut the lead to 29-21 with 3:11 left.

The Panthers were looking for a stop on Atlanta's final possession, but Ryan hooked up with Kyle Pitts for a 24-yard gain on a third-and-14 on a busted coverage; two Carolina players collided. The Falcons then ran out the clock.

Things started well for new Panthers signal caller Jeff Nixon, who took over this week after offensive coordinator Joe Brady was fired.

Carolina drove 65 yards in nine plays on its opening drive while going up-tempo, and Newton capped it with a 12-yard touchdown run for an early 7-0 lead. But the Panthers' offense after that, and Newton's 12th pick-6 of his career helped the Falcons take a 17-7 halftime lead.

Newton was trying to get the ball to Ameer Abdullah out of the backfield, but Atlanta's Walker undercut the route and took it to the end zone.

INJURIES

Falcons: Safety Erik Harris (chest) and linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee (knee) both left in the third quarter and did not return.

Panthers: No injuries reported.

UP NEXT

Falcons: at San Francisco next Sunday.

Panthers: at Buffalo next Sunday.

