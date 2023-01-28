Sabalenka beats Rybakina for Australian Open women's title

When Rybakina sent a forehand long to cap the final after nearly 2 1/2 hours, Sabalenka dropped to her back on the court and stayed down for a bit, covering her face as her eyes welled with tears.

Sabalenka is a powerful player whose most glowing strength was also her most glaring shortfall: her serve. Long capable of hammering aces, she also had a well-known problem with double-faulting, leading the tour in that category last year with nearly 400, including more than 20 apiece in some matches.

After much prodding from her team, she finally agreed to undergo an overhaul of her serving mechanics last August. That, along with a commitment to trying to stay calm in the most high-pressure moments, is really paying off now.

Sabalenka was 0-3 in Grand Slam semifinals until eliminating Magda Linette in Melbourne. Now Sabalenka has done one better and will rise to No. 2 in the rankings.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Aaron Favila Credit: Aaron Favila

Credit: Aaron Favila Credit: Aaron Favila

Credit: Aaron Favila Credit: Aaron Favila

Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Credit: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake Credit: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

Credit: Aaron Favila Credit: Aaron Favila