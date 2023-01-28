X
Rybakina, Sabalenka even at a set each in Aussie Open final

Nation & World
Updated 32 minutes ago
Aryna Sabalenka has taken the second set 6-3 over Elena Rybakina to give each a set in the final of the Australian Open final on Saturday at Rod Laver Arena

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka has taken the second set 6-3 over Elena Rybakina to give each a set in the final of the Australian Open final on Saturday at Rod Laver Arena.

Rybakina won the first set 6-4.

Sabalenka broke Rybakina in the fourth game of the second set as she seemed to gain more composure and seemed for relaxed after a shaky first set.

In the first set, Rybakina broke Sabalenka in the third game to put her ahead. The first three games were a serving clinic with both players combining for seven aces.

Sabalenka broke back in the eighth to even it at 4-4, but just as quickly Rybakina broke back and moved ahead 5-4. Sabalenka double-faulted to lose the game and then Rybakina took the final game to love.

Rybakina is playing in her second final in the last three Grand Slam tournaments. The Wimbledon champion beat No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the fourth round at Melbourne Park.

Sabalenka is in her first Grand Slam singles title match. She is 10-0 in 2023, winning all 20 sets she has contested this season.

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

