Ryder Cup: Colsaerts appointed European vice captain

Donald kept both Bjorn and Molinari after replacing Stenson and said the choice of Colsaerts as his third vice captain had “been on my mind for a couple of months now.”

“I played in the team with him in 2012 and you could just see how much it meant to him,” Donald said. “He understands what it means to represent the European crest and what it means to be part of the Ryder Cup setup. When I asked him, he literally had goosebumps.”

The 2023 Ryder Cup will be played at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome from Sept. 26-Oct. 1.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports