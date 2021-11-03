S Africa's Galgut, US author Powers lead Booker Prize race

The judging panel winnowed their list from 158 novels. Some of the highest-profile novels of the year didn’t make the cut, most notably Nobel literature laureate Kazuo Ishiguro’s “Klara and the Sun,” which had featured on the 13-book longlist.

Only one British writer, Mohamed, made the final six, a fact that has renewed debate in the U.K. about whether the prize is becoming U.S.-dominated. There have been two American winners since the 2014 rule change: Paul Beatty’s “The Sellout” in 2016 and George Saunders’ “Lincoln in the Bardo” in 2017.

Last year, there also was only one British writer on a U.S.-dominated list of finalists, Scotland’s Douglas Stuart. He won the prize for “Shuggie Bain,” a gritty and lyrical novel about a boy coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow.

For a second year, the coronavirus pandemic has scuttled the prize’s black-tie dinner ceremony at London’s medieval Guildhall. The winner will be announced in a ceremony broadcast live on BBC radio and television.

