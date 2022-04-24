S Carolina officer killed responding to domestic disturbance

Roy Andrew “Drew” Barr, 28, had just begun talking to a man outside the house when someone inside opened fire shortly before 3 a.m., said Chief Chris Cowan of the Cayce police department at a news conference. He said Barr was hit by one bullet.

The man who shot Barr killed himself after seven-hour standoff, said the South Carolina state police, which has been asked to investigate the shooting. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division's statement listed Barr's age as 27.