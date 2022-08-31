S. Korea may conduct survey on BTS members' military duty

The ministry said the results would be only one of the many factors determining BTS members' military exemption.

By law, all able-bodied men in South Korea must serve 18-21 months in the military under a conscription system established to deal with threats from rival North Korea. But the country gives exemption to athletes, musicians and artists who win top places in international competitions because they are considered to have enhanced national prestige.

Some politicians and others have called for expanding the scope of exemptions to include K-pop stars like BTS because they have elevated South Korea's international image significantly as well.

The enlisted cannot delay their conscription after they turn 30.

A private survey earlier this year showed about 60% of respondents supporting military exemption for BTS members. But another private survey in 2020 showed 46% backed the exemption while 48% opposed it.