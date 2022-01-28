S. Korea plans to add small hospitals as COVID cases surge

Lee Ki-il, the deputy health minister, said officials are closely consulting with doctors’ groups while aiming to designate around 1,000 small hospitals and clinics for COVID-19 treatment by early February.

The facilities will be required to reserve separate spaces or treatment hours of people suspected of COVID-19, while the doctors will conduct or arrange tests, prescribe Pfizer’s Paxlovid antiviral pills and monitor patients at home through phone.

“Currently, (our medical system) has a capacity to handle the at-home treatments of 80,000 people, and we will be able to push that capacity up to 110,000 or 120,000 people,” Lee said during a briefing. Officials say around 13,000 virus patients were being treated at home as of Thursday.

Omicron has become the dominant coronavirus variant globally and more easily infects those who have been vaccinated or had COVID-19 previously. But vaccination and booster shots still provide strong protection from serious illness, hospitalization and death.

More than 85% of South Korea’s more than 51 million people have been fully vaccinated and more than half the population have received booster shots. Still, there are concerns that a sudden explosion in infections could overwhelm hospitals and cause disruption at workplaces and essential services by constantly placing huge numbers of people under quarantine.

Caption A medical worker guides people as they wait for their coronavirus test at a makeshift testing site in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Caption Medial workers in booths take nasal samples from people at a makeshift testing site in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon