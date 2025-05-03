Sabalenka beats Gauff in straight sets to win Madrid Open for 20th career title

Aryna Sabalenka has beaten Coco Gauff in straight sets to win her record-tying third Madrid Open
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus holds a trophy after winning the Madrid Open tennis final in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, May 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus holds a trophy after winning the Madrid Open tennis final in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, May 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)
Nation & World
Updated 5 minutes ago
X

MADRID (AP) — No. 1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka beat No. 4 Coco Gauff in straight sets to win her record-tying third Madrid Open and 20th career title on Saturday.

Sabalenka powered through the first set and edged the American in a tiebreaker for 6-3, 7-6 (3) on the Caja Mágica clay court.

Sabalenka added to titles in Madrid in 2021 and 2023 and equaled Petra Kvitova’s tournament record. It was also Sabalenka’s tour-leading third title of the year after Brisbane and Miami. She also pulled level with Gauff on head-to-head with five wins apiece.

Gauff could have risen to No. 2 with a victory. The 2023 U.S. Open champion lost only one set this week until the final. Gauff's great record in finals slipped to nine wins in 11.

Sabalenka battered Gauff with her drive early on, winning 17 consecutive points during one section for a 4-1 start. When Gauff found her weakness by spreading her shots around, the former champion dug in to force a second-set tiebreaker and crush any chance of a comeback.

Sabalenka missed a championship point on a break chance in the second set, recalling her failure to convert three championship points in a loss to Iga Swiatek in last year's final. After yelling at herself for her missed opportunity, the three-time Grand Slam winner shook off her demons, settled down and finished off her tour-high 31st win of 2025.

When Gauff’s final shot hit the net, Sabalenka thrust her arms into the air.

“It was a really tough match,” Sabalenka said. “At the end of the second set it was really intense and I was very emotional. I am happy I was able to handle my emotions.”

In the men's final on Sunday, Casper Ruud plays Jack Draper.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus makes a selfie after winning the Madrid Open tennis final against United States' Coco Gauff in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, May 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

United States' Coco Gauff reacts during the Madrid Open tennis final against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, May 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

United States' Coco Gauff, left, and the winner Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus stand on the podium after the Madrid Open tennis final in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, May 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus returns to United States' Coco Gauff during the Madrid Open tennis final in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, May 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

United States' Coco Gauff returns to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during the Madrid Open tennis final in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, May 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reacts after winning the Madrid Open tennis final against United States' Coco Gauff in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, May 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

United States' Coco Gauff reacts during the Madrid Open tennis final against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, May 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus returns to United States' Coco Gauff during the Madrid Open tennis final in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, May 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus holds a trophy after winning the Madrid Open tennis final in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, May 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus holds a trophy after winning the Madrid Open tennis final in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, May 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Davis Riley makes cut at Byron Nelson with eagle after penalty over...
2
Guatemala’s cardinal trusts migration will be a priority for next pope...
3
Warren Buffett shocks shareholders by announcing his intention to...
4
Arsenal's Champions League preparations go wrong after another loss to...
5
Red Sox 1B Triston Casas out for rest of season after rupturing left...