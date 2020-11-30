Saban expects to return to sidelines for Alabama-LSU game

“Of course it will be big, I mean it’s Nick Saban," Tide safety Jordan Battle said. “Everybody knows that. It wouldn’t change things too much. As you saw, we didn’t have Coach last week and we still stayed the course.”

Saban has continued to monitor practices from home and run meetings using zoom. He wasn't allowed to communicate with his players or coaches during the Iron Bowl, including at halftime.

Alabama (8-0 SEC, overall; No. 1 playoff rankings) did have a head start for the LSU game from the first scheduled meeting. The Tide worked one day on the Tigers (3-4) during an open date and then Monday and Tuesday of game week before it was called off.

“Because we’ve had some experience with that, I think that’ll be beneficial to how we put the plan together,” Saban said.

Alabama still has a likely makeup game at Arkansas. The Tide could lock up a trip to the SEC championship game in Atlanta on Dec. 19 with a win over LSU or a loss by No. 5 Texas A&M at Auburn.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25