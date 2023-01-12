Sabonis nearly has triple-double, Kings top skidding Rockets

“It was a great moment for me,” Sengün said. “Appreciate my whole team.”

Jalen Green had 26 points for the Rockets, who have lost eight consecutive games and 13 of their last 14. Kenyon Martin Jr. scored 21 off the bench.

“It was a combination of missing good and open shots,” Rockets coach Stephen Silas said about the final quarter. “And then not doing what we needed on the defensive end. … We have to figure out a way to close these games.”

TIP-INS

Rockets: Garrison Matthews received a flagrant foul with 2:09 remaining in the third quarter. … G Kevin Porter Jr. exited after 10 minutes with a bruised left foot. ... Houston is 4-17 on the road.

Kings: G Kevin Huerter was ruled out before the game with a non-COVID-19 illness. Terence Davis started in his place.

UP NEXT

The teams finish a two-game series Friday night with another game in Sacramento.

