SAG Awards nominate 'Banshees,' 'Everything' and Sandler

Usually, missing out on a SAG ensemble nomination means a film isn't going to win best picture at the Academy Awards. Last year, all the top winners — the cast of “CODA,” Will Smith, Jessica Chastain, Troy Kotsur and Ariana DeBose — repeated their wins at the Oscars.

That means the road ahead for either of the year's top box-office hits — “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Avatar: The Way of Water" — just got a lot harder. Neither would be likely to strike out with the actors guild and go on to win best picture. Each film came away with a nod from SAG for its stunt ensemble.

Coming off their wins at the Golden Globes on Tuesday night, "The Fabelmans" and "The Banshees of Inisherin" increasingly look like this year's frontrunners, while "Everything Everywhere All at Once" (a co-leading five SAG nods) is also very much in the mix.

Gaining the most, perhaps, was Damien Chazelle's extravagant silent film era ode “Babylon" and Sarah Polley's feminist allegory “Women Talking." Before landing best ensembled nominations (albeit no individual nods), both films had struggled to find traction this awards season.

In the crowded best actress field, notably overlooked by the actors guild was Michelle Williams, who has been lauded for performance in “The Fabelmans.” Williams, a four-time nominee, has never won an Oscar. Sandler's nomination for the Netflix basketball drama “Hustle,” too, was less expected — though he gave one of the season's best speeches as a tribute honoree at the Gotham Awards in November. That spot could have gone to Tom Cruise.

Nominated for male actor in a supporting role are: Paul Dano ("The Fabelmans"), Brendan Gleeson ("The Banshees of Inisherin"), Barry Keoghan ("The Banshees of Inisherin"), Eddie Redmayne ("The Good Nurse") and the category's likely favorite, Ke Huy Quan for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Up for female actor in a supporting role are: Angela Bassett ("Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"), Hong Chau ("The Whale"), Kerry Condon ("The Banshees of Inisherin"), Jamie Lee Curtis ("Everything Everywhere All at Once") and Stephanie Hsu ("Everything Everywhere All at Once").

After losing their longtime broadcast home on TNT and TBS, the SAG Awards on Wednesday announced a new multiyear partnership with Netflix to stream the ceremony. This year's show, to take place Feb. 26, will livestream on Netflix's YouTube page. Next year's SAG Awards will be streamed directly on Netflix.

